Colombia - Internal conflict (DG ECHO, ICRC, UN OCHA, OHCHR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 March 2020)

As a result of confrontation between armed groups, since 4 March, over 4,700 people have been subject to confinement or collective displacement in the Departments of Chocó, Cauca, Antioquia and Nariño.

The number of armed violence events has been increased at the border with Venezuela. Following clashes between National Liberation Army, ELN, los Rastrojos and Venezuelan “Colectivos”, 8 deaths has been reported. A growing presence of Colombian armed actors is being reported in the Venezuelan state of Amazonas, affecting the indigenous communities.

Recent reports by ICRC and OHCHR, raise concerns about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in conflict affected areas and increased violations of International humanitarian law, IHL and other humanitarian standards.