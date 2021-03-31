Colombia + 1 more

Colombia – Insecurity and displacement (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, GIFMM, local authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 March 2021)

  • Following clashes between armed groups and the Venezuelan army in the locality of La Victoria (Venezuela) on 20-21 March and persistent insecurity, roughly 4,700 people (1,400 families) have crossed the border to seek refuge in Arauquita (Colombia), across 19 informal settlements.

  • DG ECHO's partners are providing support to the affected population in health, WASH and shelter sectors, based on initial needs assessments. Food assistance, protection and COVID-19-related activities must be reinforced. Actors involved in the response are coordinating with local authorities.

