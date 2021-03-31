Colombia + 1 more
Colombia – Insecurity and displacement (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, GIFMM, local authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 March 2021)
Following clashes between armed groups and the Venezuelan army in the locality of La Victoria (Venezuela) on 20-21 March and persistent insecurity, roughly 4,700 people (1,400 families) have crossed the border to seek refuge in Arauquita (Colombia), across 19 informal settlements.
DG ECHO's partners are providing support to the affected population in health, WASH and shelter sectors, based on initial needs assessments. Food assistance, protection and COVID-19-related activities must be reinforced. Actors involved in the response are coordinating with local authorities.