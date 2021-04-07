Colombia - Insecurity and displacement (DG ECHO, MIRE, Local sources) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 April 2021)

Following clashes between armed groups and the Venezuelan army in the locality of La Victoria (Apure, Venezuela) on 20-21 March and persistent insecurity, roughly 5,600 people have been registered in the different settlements in Arauquita (Arauca, Colombia). The security situation in Apure (Venezuelan side of the border) continues to deteriorate with multiple bombings, especially at night. People are now crossing the border in small groups. President Maduro has requested UN support to remove landmines in the area. According to local partners, the military have requested blood donations and gasoline in the area is only available for military transport. Hosting conditions and capacities are sub-optimal with some sites overcrowded. 24 humanitarian actors (including DG ECHO-funded partners) are now involved in the emergency response, which covers multi-sectorial needs, such as international protection, food and shelter. The national migration platform team has also been deployed to support emergency coordination.