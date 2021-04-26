Colombia: Humanitarian Response Plan Summary 2021

Despite the significant advances Colombia made in the last decade with regards to development and the signing of the Final Agreement to End the Armed Conflict and Build a Stable and Lasting Peace in 2016, the year 2020 saw the convergence of multiple factors, which aggravated the humanitarian situation in Colombia. These factors included the persistence of violence1 in parts of the country, which continue to generate protection challenges and humanitarian needs; the increase in the number of people affected by disasters, the impact of COVID-19 and related measures as well as large mixed migration movements from Venezuela which persist. As a result of these developments, it is estimated that 6.7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in the country according to the Humanitarian Needs Overview 2021: (Please refer to the full document here: https://bit.ly/3dLIVqH)

Against this background, humanitarian actors in Colombia developed the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021, which reflects the response strategy and key priorities agreed by humanitarian actors for the year. The HRP proposes a coordinated multisectoral response for 1.4 million people and is highly focused on the most vulnerable groups, such as children, women, indigenous communities, displaced or confined populations as well as those with mobility restrictions and limited access to basic goods and services. The HRP is also highly prioritized in terms of its geographical focus and places particular attention to areas, where all humanitarian drivers are converging and where national institutions require complementary humanitarian action to their efforts. These areas are predominantly the departments in the Pacific Coast as well as Norte de Santander. The HRP furthermore highlights the centrality of protection for affected communities.