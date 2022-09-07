Colombia | Humanitarian Response Plan 2022

Abstract:

Vulnerable households in Colombia remain affected by extreme weather events, armed violence, and the significant influx of refugees and migrants from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. 85 percent of them identify food as their main need and the percentage is even higher among those residing in rural areas. Providing both migrant and host communities with agricultural assistance will help them increase availability of and access to nutritious food. For every USD 1 invested in agricultural livelihoods in La Guajira, vulnerable households can produce USD 2.60 worth of food.

Cite this content as:

FAO. 2022. Colombia: 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). 2022 Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP). Rome.