Colombia | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

The situation in Colombia continues to be characterized by armed group activity as well as natural disasters, leading to increased humanitarian needs. In addition, Colombia still hosts the largest number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants, whose already dire living conditions have further been aggravated by the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and related urgent and essential restrictive measures.

Objectives

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working with partners in the Food Security and Nutrition Cluster to:

• Restore and safeguard the agricultural-based livelihoods of vulnerable communities, focusing on resilience, ethnicity and gender.

• Ensure joint, integrated actions to improve vulnerable populations’ food security and nutrition.

• Increase communities’ access to food and dietary diversity.

• Strengthen agriculture-based livelihoods and access to employment for refugees, migrants, returnees and host communities, while promoting socio-economic inclusion and resilience, taking into account gender and ethnicity, and environmental protection.