Colombia Humanitarian Needs Overview Summary 2021

Despite years of continuous socio-economic progress and the signing of the 2016 Final Agreement for Ending the Conflict and Building a Stable and Lasting Peace1 between the Government and the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia - Ejército del Pueblo (FARC-EP), which brought a period of relief unseen in decades, numerous humanitarian challenges persist, in some remote regions of the country due to the presence of criminal organizations and non-state armed groups continue to generate violence and new conflict dynamics2 , with humanitarian implications for vulnerable populations. In addition to the above, the natural disasters and the influx of mixed-migration flows from Venezuela.

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic not only had a severe impact on the economy, causing a deep recession and affecting in particular the most vulnerable parts of the population, but also had severe implications on the health systems in the country as well as on food security, nutrition and protection indicators, aggravating the humanitarian situation in the country and increasing multisectoral needs. The number of people with multisectoral needs increased by 31 per cent in 2020, according to the results of the HNO 2021.

Despite the current post-agreement context, the security situation in the country remains critical with protection challenges being compounded. In some areas, illegal armed groups took advantage of the pandemic-related situation to expand their territorial presence, which has led to hostilities: confinements, displacements and other attacks against the civilian population and infrastructure as well as against medical and humanitarian missions – in addition to an increased social control over communities.

This comes in addition to a twofold increase in the number of people affected by natural disasters, devastating areas, where capacities are low and leading to situations of a double to triple affectation of the population. The severity of humanitarian needs and coping mechanisms of the different vulnerable groups are reflected in the dynamics of each region.