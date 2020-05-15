Colombia Humanitarian Needs Overview Summary 2020

Three years after the signing of the Peace Agreement between the Government and the FARC-EP after decades of conflict, Colombia continues to face numerous humanitarian challenges despite some progress made in recent years to improve economic and social conditions. In some regions of the country, hostilities and armed violence continue, impacting civilians and leading to a deterioration of the humanitarian situation in certain departments of the country.

During 2019, the arrival of refugees and migrants from Venezuela continued with an estimated 1.7 staying in Colombia and half a million in transit to other countries.

Despite measures taken by the Colombian Government, needs and challenges resulting from these various factors have emerged requiring the support of the humanitarian community.This situation is further exacerbated by the impact of natural disasters, the weapon contamination of certain areas, and as of early 2020, by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in country.

Rural and remote communities with ethnic populations (indigenous and AfroColombian) living in isolated areas, which are characterized by structural gaps and low earnings capacity, are the ones who suffer the most from the difficulties faced in attempting to overcoming their vulnerability. Children, adolescents, pregnant and nursing women, as well as people with disabilities in some cases, face restrictions to the access of goods, services and assistance. Many women and men, having exhausted their resilience, frequently resort to negative coping strategies to support their families.