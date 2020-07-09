Colombia
Colombia - Heavy rains (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 July 2020)
Over the past two weeks, heavy rains have caused serious damage across Colombia. In the department of Meta, by 6 July, more than 1,200 families in 8 municipalities had been affected, of which 131 families were evacuated. Local authorities estimate that more than 1,600 ha of crops were lost. In the Putumayo area, more than 2,310 families were affected by floods and landslides.
Similar events have occurred in other areas in Arauca (around 560 people affected living in informal settings, a significant part of them are Venezuelans), Choco and Antioquia.
The main urgent humanitarian needs identified, are food assistance, WASH, temporary shelter and livelihood recovery.