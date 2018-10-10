Colombia: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated September 30, 2018
SITUATION
Despite recent peace accords between the Government of Colombia (GoC) and the country’s largest guerilla movement, humanitarian needs in Colombia remain high, driven by ongoing violence, the effects of natural disasters and the escalating crisis in Venezuela.
The political and economic crisis in neighboring Venezuela has resulted in an influx of vulnerable Venezuelans and Colombian returnees crossing into Colombia in search of food and medical care. The influx has strained health and social services across the country, particularly among communities in areas of Colombia bordering Venezuela. Out of more than one million Venezuelans and Colombian returnees sheltering in Colombia, approximately 600,000 are in need of emergency food assistance, according to the UN.
Few employment opportunities make it difficult for families displaced by internal conflict and the host communities sheltering them to access enough nutritious food on a consistent basis. As a result, more than 95 percent of internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the country’s internal violence remain food insecure.
RESPONSE
USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) partners with the UN World Food Program (WFP) to respond to the effects of ongoing internal violence and the Venezuelan regional crisis. FFP-funded food assistance programs support IDPs, returnees, host communities and vulnerable Venezuelans across Colombia who lack access to sufficient nutritious food.
In coordination with the GoC and with support from FFP, WFP provides food vouchers to households affected by the Venezuela regional crisis—including families in temporary shelters, informal settlements and indigenous communities—and hot meals in transit centers targeting more than 144,000 vulnerable Venezuelans sheltering in Colombia, Colombian returnees and host communities. In FY 2018, FFP also supported WFP to provide U.S. in-kind food aid and food vouchers to Colombians affected by internal violence in the country.
FFP and USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) jointly support a non-governmental organization to provide multi-sectoral assistance—including cash transfers for food and nutrition support—to more than 11,000 people affected by the Venezuela regional crisis in Colombia’s Arauca and La Guajira departments.