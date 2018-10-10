Colombia: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated September 30, 2018

Despite recent peace accords between the Government of Colombia (GoC) and the country’s largest guerilla movement, humanitarian needs in Colombia remain high, driven by ongoing violence, the effects of natural disasters and the escalating crisis in Venezuela.

The political and economic crisis in neighboring Venezuela has resulted in an influx of vulnerable Venezuelans and Colombian returnees crossing into Colombia in search of food and medical care. The influx has strained health and social services across the country, particularly among communities in areas of Colombia bordering Venezuela. Out of more than one million Venezuelans and Colombian returnees sheltering in Colombia, approximately 600,000 are in need of emergency food assistance, according to the UN.