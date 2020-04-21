Colombia: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated April 20, 2020

Food security needs in Colombia remain high due to internal conflict and periodic natural disasters, as well as the influx of vulnerable Venezuelans and Colombian returnees crossing into Colombia due to the escalating economic and political crisis in Venezuela.

SITUATION

• The political and economic crisis in neighboring Venezuela has exacerbated food insecurity in the region, forcing approximately 1.8 million vulnerable Venezuelans, and more than 500,000 Colombian returnees, to cross into Colombia in search of food, medical care, and livelihood opportunities, according to the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V). In 2020, more than three million people affected by the Venezuela regional crisis in Colombia are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance, including at least 1.8 million people who require food assistance, according to the R4V.

• Despite the 2016 peace accords between the Government of Colombia (GoC) and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, internal conflict between armed groups continues to displace households in Colombia. Approximately 151,000 Colombians are expected to be forcibly displaced due to conflict in 2020, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to 530,000 since 2017, the UN reports.

• According to the UN, 5.1 million Colombians are in need of humanitarian assistance due to internal violence and recurring natural disasters. Of those in need, 2.4 million will require food and nutrition assistance. Recent incidents of forced confinement and displacement perpetrated by armed groups in Colombia have limited Colombians’ ability to access their crops, livelihoods, and basic goods and services, posing severe implications for vulnerable households’ food and nutritional security. Additionally, few employment opportunities make it difficult for households displaced or confined by internal violence, as well as for host communities sheltering IDPs, to consistently access enough nutritious food.