15 Nov 2019

Colombia: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 30, 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (228.44 KB)

Humanitarian needs in Colombia remain high, due to the influx of vulnerable Venezuelans and Colombian returnees crossing into Colombia as a result of the escalating economic and political crisis in Venezuela, as well as internal conflict and periodic natural disasters in Colombia.

SITUATION

  • Despite the peace accords between the Government of Colombia (GoC) and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, internal conflict between armed groups continues to displace households in Colombia. In 2018, an estimated 145,000 Colombians were forcibly displaced inside the country, representing an increase from the number of people displaced in 2017, according to the UN. Limited employment opportunities make it difficult for households displaced by internal violence and the host communities sheltering them to consistently access enough nutritious food. In particular, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and members of indigenous communities suffer from a higher-than-average prevalence of malnutrition, according to GoC authorities.

  • Additionally, the political and economic crisis in neighboring Venezuela has resulted in an influx of vulnerable Venezuelans and Colombian returnees crossing into Colombia in search of food, medical care, and livelihood opportunities. The influx has strained health and social services across the country, particularly in communities along the Colombia–Venezuela border, including Arauca, La Guajira and Nortede Santander departments. As of September 2019, an estimated 1.9 million people in Colombia—including Venezuelans, Colombian returnees, and host community members—were in need of assistance due to the Venezuela regional crisis.

RESPONSE

  • USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) partners with the UN World Food Program (WFP) to respond to the effects of the Venezuela regional crisis in Colombia, as well as ongoing internal violence. FFP-funded food assistance programs support vulnerable IDPs, host community members, Colombian returnees, and Venezuelans across Colombia who lack access to sufficient nutritious food.

  • In 2019, FFP partnered with WFP to provide U.S.-grown in-kind food aid and food vouchers to more than 30,000 people affected by conflict or natural disasters across the country. Additionally, WFP provides training and technical assistance for rural smallholder farmers, as well as activities aimed at building resilience and expanding livelihood opportunities in communities affected by conflict and natural disasters.

  • Additionally, in 2019 WFP assisted approximately 270,000 people in Colombia—with support from FFP and other international donors—affected by the Venezuela regional crisis. FFP also partners with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to fund cash transfers and nutrition training, enabling vulnerable families impacted by the Venezuela regional crisis to purchase nutritious foods in markets while supporting local economies.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.