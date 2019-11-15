Colombia: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 30, 2019

Despite the peace accords between the Government of Colombia (GoC) and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, internal conflict between armed groups continues to displace households in Colombia. In 2018, an estimated 145,000 Colombians were forcibly displaced inside the country, representing an increase from the number of people displaced in 2017, according to the UN. Limited employment opportunities make it difficult for households displaced by internal violence and the host communities sheltering them to consistently access enough nutritious food. In particular, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and members of indigenous communities suffer from a higher-than-average prevalence of malnutrition, according to GoC authorities.