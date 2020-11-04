Colombia
Colombia - Floods (UNGRD, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 November 2020)
Heavy rain affected northern Colombia over the past few days causing floods, landslides and leading to casualties and damage.
According to media reports, one person died and another is missing in North Santander Department due to floods. The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reports 9,200 affected families across 7 municipalities in Magdalena Department following the overflow of 6 rivers.
National authorities are providing help for those most affected.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of the country, including the northern Departments.