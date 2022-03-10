Skip to main content
Colombia
Colombia - Floods (PAHO, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 March 2022)
- Widespread floods have been reported across Antioquia Department (north-western Colombia), resulting in damage.
- According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), at least 2,000 families have been affected across the municipalities of Urabá, Turbo, Apartadó, Chigorodó, Carepa, Mutatá and Murindó.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of the affected Department.
