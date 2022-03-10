Colombia

Colombia - Floods (PAHO, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 March 2022)

  • Widespread floods have been reported across Antioquia Department (north-western Colombia), resulting in damage.
  • According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), at least 2,000 families have been affected across the municipalities of Urabá, Turbo, Apartadó, Chigorodó, Carepa, Mutatá and Murindó.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of the affected Department.

