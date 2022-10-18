Colombia: Floods - Operation Update No. 1, DREF No. MDRCO021 (17 October 2022)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The Colombian Red Cross Society (CRCS) launched this DREF operation on 19 July 2022, to respond to the humanitarian needs of 1,600 families affected by heavy rains and floods in the municipalities of San Benito Abad and Sucre in the department of Sucre. This part of the operation was successfully completed reaching the 1,600 families targeted by the original Plan of Action.

On 21 September 2022, the Disaster Management Committee reviewed the situation and determined the continuity of the emergency due to the persistence of the rainy season, during this meeting a new national response plan was socialized with the members, among them was the Colombian Red Cross Society. As a result, the National Society has also revised its Plan of Action with the objectives of extending the timeframe and increasing the budget to assist an additional 3,350 families, for a total of 4,950 families, affected by floods.

Through this Operations Update, the Colombian Red Cross Society aims to inform about:

• A geographical extension to include four municipalities: San Marcos, Caimito, Guaranda and Majagual.

• A timeframe extension of an additional 3 months, for a total of 6 months (new end date: 31 January 2023).

• A budget increase that includes a second allocation of CHF 386,457, for a total DREF budget of CHF 499,956.

To achieve this purpose, emergency humanitarian assistance will be expanded in terms of quantity and type of assistance provided. Thus, two fundamental adjustments to the Emergency Action Plan are contemplated:

• Multipurpose Cash Transfers will be implemented, reaching 1,100 families. This Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) is equivalent to 558,000 Colombian pesos (Approximately CHF 122.76).