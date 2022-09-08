Colombia - Floods ( NOAA-CPC, IDEAM, UNGRD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 September 2022)

Over the past few days, heavy rain has affected Caldas Department (western-central Colombia) causing floods and the overflow of the Supía River that resulted in casualties and damage.

According to the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), three people died (two in Riosucio Municipality and one in Supía Municipality), two have been injured, and 3,000 families have been affected. Moreover, six houses have been destroyed and around 20 damaged.