Colombia – Floods, impact of hurricane IOTA (DG ECHO, media, DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 November 2020)

On 16 of November, the Colombian Archipelago of San Andrés and Providencia was hardly hit by hurricane IOTA, the first Category 5 hurricane that has passed over Colombian territory. According to the Colombian authorities, 98% of infrastructure has been damaged, including the local hospital, that has been completely destroyed.

Preliminary assessment indicate at least 2 dead, while the total number of people affected is not yet known. The neighbouring island of San Andres, inhabited by more than 43,000 people, also faced damage to its infrastructure. National emergency teams have been mobilized in response to the dire situation in Providencia, including the delivery of 4,000 tents and 2 field hospitals. DG ECHO funded Emergency Medical Team is expected to be deployed over the coming hours. In addition, heavy rains have triggered emergencies such as floods and landslides in different parts of Colombia. ccording to preliminary information, 4 people are confirmed dead and 16 are missing. More than 262,000 people are estimated to have been affected across the country. DG ECHO partners have deployed evaluation teams to assess the situation in the most affected areas.