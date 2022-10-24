Colombia - Floods (IDEAM, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 October 2022)

Heavy rainfall has affected several Municipalities of Cesar Department in northern Colombia (particularly Bosconia Municipality) on 22-23 October, leading to casualties and damage.
According to media reports, one person died while at least eight people resulted still missing. In addition, 15,000 people have been affected by floods across the Municipality of Bosconia (north-eastern Cesar Department).
On 24-25 October, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most Departments of Colombia, including the afftected Cesar Department.