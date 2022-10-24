Colombia

Colombia - Floods (IDEAM, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 October 2022)

  • Heavy rainfall has affected several Municipalities of Cesar Department in northern Colombia (particularly Bosconia Municipality) on 22-23 October, leading to casualties and damage.
  • According to media reports, one person died while at least eight people resulted still missing. In addition, 15,000 people have been affected by floods across the Municipality of Bosconia (north-eastern Cesar Department).
  • On 24-25 October, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most Departments of Colombia, including the afftected Cesar Department.

