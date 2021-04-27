Colombia
Colombia - Floods (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 April 2021)
- The overflow of Telembí river, caused by recent heavy rain, has been reported in Barbacoas Municipality (Nariño Department, western Colombia), resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, at least 1,700 families (about 4,800 people) have been affected by flooding. Several houses across 23 urban areas of the Municipality have been damaged. Flooding has affected as well 32 rural areas in the outskirts of Barbacoas.
- An orange alert for landslide risk has been issued in Barbacoas and moderate rain is forecast on 27-28 April.