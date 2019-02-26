Colombia – Floods (DG ECHO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 February 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 26 Feb 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rains and flooding have been affecting the Colombian department of Chocó since last week, provoking the overflow of the Rivers San Juan, Iró, Condoto, Cértegui and Quito. More than 3 000 families in at least six municipalities (Condoto, Tadó, Cértegui, Andagoya, Río Iró e Istmina) are affected.
- According to the Red Cross, which is already providing support to the victims, these floods have caused severe damage to both residential and commercial areas. The damages could be more important, since some rural areas in the same department have not been monitored yet.