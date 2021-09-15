Colombia – Floods (DG ECHO, ACAPS, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 September 2021)

On 27 August, a dam overflowed in La Mojana, following atypically heavy rain during the month, resulting in homes and thousands of hectares of crops damaged as well as loss of cattle. Over 180,000 people have been affected in 39 municipalities across the Antioquia, Bolívar, Córdoba and Sucre departments and an estimated 300,000 cattle need to be relocated. Departmental entities have declared the red alert given the magnitude of the event and at least 500,000 people living in La Mojana are at risk of future flooding. On 13 September, humanitarian actors carried out a first Multi-Sector Initial Rapid Assessment. Access to food, shelter, non-food items, WASH and healthcare needs are reported. National authorities are discussing with UN OCHA possibilities of mobilizing international support.