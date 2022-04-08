Colombia - Floods (Dagran Antioquia, IDEAM, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 8 April 2022)

Torrential rain has been affecting Abriaquí Municipality in the Antioquia Department (northern Colombia) since 6 April, causing floods and leading to casualties and damage. According to the Government of Antioquia, at least 11 people have died, seven others are missing, and ten have been injured across the La Antigua village. In addition, media reports 20 evacuated families over the affected area. Search and rescue operations conducted by local authorities are underway. On 8-9 April, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of the Antioquia Department.