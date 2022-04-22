Colombia - Floods and landslides (WHO PAHO, Reliefweb, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting central-western Colombia (in particular Nariño, and Tolima Departments) over the past weeks, causing floods and triggering several landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage. The worst affected is the Nariño Department, where over 80 landslides and more than 30 flood events occurred during the mentioned period.

As of 21 April, WHO PAHO reports four fatalities aross the Nariño Department. In addition, WHO PAHO and media report nearly 2 700 affected families, 59 destroyed houses, more than 1 500 damaged houses and 260 damaged roads across the aforementioned Department, due to floods and a number of landslides.

Media also reported, as of 22 April, one fatality and one injured person in Melgar Municipality (eastern Tolima Department) due to a landslide that occurred on 20 April.