Colombia
Colombia - Floods and landslides update (UNGRD, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 March 2021)
- 25 departments of Colombia have experienced an intense rainy season since early March, which has resulted in loss of life and damage. The most affected are Cundinamarca, Nariño, Antioquia, Huila, Cauca and Valle del Cauca.
- According to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), 53 people have died, 5 are still missing, 33 have been injured and more than 8,700 families have been affected. Almost 3,700 houses have been damaged or destroyed and 26 schools.
- More heavy rain is forecast over most of the country. Orange warnings for landslides have been issued for central and southwestern departments.