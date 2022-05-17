Colombia - Floods and landslides, update (IDEAM, UNGRD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2022)

Since the beginning of the rainy season (mid-March), floods, landslides, and severe weather events have affected 26 Departments of Colombia, particularly Cundinamarca, Norte de Santander, Antioquia, Cauca, Huila, Tolima, Eje Cafetero and Santander, resulting in an increasing number of casualties and damage.

According to the Colombian National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), 50 people died, nine are missing, 50 others have been injured, and almost 20,400 families have been affected. In addition, 200 houses have been destroyed, and more than 10,400 damaged.