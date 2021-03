Colombia - Floods and landslides update (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 March 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting western Colombia (in particular Valle del Cauca Department) since 11 March, causing river overflow (particularly Pance and Cauca Rivers), floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 16 March, seven fatalities, of which four in Florida, Pradera, Palmira and Caicedonia Towns due to floods and three in Santiago de Cali City due to a landslide.