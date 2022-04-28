Colombia
Colombia - Floods and landslides, update (Floodlist, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 April 2022)
Heavy rainfall has been affecting the Cundinamarca Department (central Colombia) since 21 April, triggering several landslides and causing floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
Media report, as of 28 April, eight fatalities, of which five in Viotá Municipality and two in Cachipay Municipality due to landslides, while one more fatality were reported in Anapoima Municipality due to floods. In addition, media report four missing people in Arbeláez Municipality and several houses destroyed and damaged across the aforementioned Viotá Municipality.
Over the next 24 hours, more rainfall is forecast over most of the country, with locally heavy rainfall over the already affected Cundinamarca Department.