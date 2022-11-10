Colombia - Floods and landslides (UNGRD, media, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern Colombia (in particular Norte de Santander, and Bolívar Departments) since October, causing floods and triggering landslides that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and media report, as of 10 November, 26 fatalities, 438 evacuated families, more than 2,300 damaged houses and a total of approximately 32,000 affected people in 40 Municipalities across the Norte de Santander Department. In addition, around 12,000 affected people were also reported in 26 Municipalities across the Bolívar Department.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole country, with locally very heavy rainfall over central-northern Departments.