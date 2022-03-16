Colombia - Floods and landslides (UNGRD, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 March 2022)

Floods and landslides caused by the 2022 rainy season have been reported across Colombia, resulting in casualties. The Colombian National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reported that in the first 15 days of March, at least 12 people have died, six are missing and 14 others sustained injuries. More than 12,600 individuals have been affected across 19 Departments, with Cauca, Cundinamarca, Antioquia, Chocó, Huila, Tolima, the Coffee Region, Nariño and Santander being the worst affected. About 1,840 houses have been damaged and 33 others destroyed. On 14-15 March, heavy rainfall caused the overflow of La Villa Creek in San Carlos Municipality (east Antioquia, north-west Colombia), affecting at least 100 families. On 16-17 March, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over western and south-eastern Colombia.