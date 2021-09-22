Colombia - Floods and landslides (UNGRD, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2021)

From 1 until 20 September, several severe-weather events, including heavy rain and strong winds caused floods, flash floods and landslide events across 70 municipalities of 19 Departments in Colombia, as reported by the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).

At least four people have been injured, and 8,134 families affected and more than 6,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed. The most affected departments include Antioquia, Norte de Santander, Bolívar, Cauca, Tolima, Córdoba and Meta.