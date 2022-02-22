Colombia - Floods and landslides (UNGRD, Government of Nariño, IDEAM, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2022)

Floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall have been affecting Nariño Department (south-west Colombia), leading to casualties.

The Colombian National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reports that one person went missing on 18 February, after the overflow of La Brisa Stream in San Pablo Municipality. Damage to roads, houses, and water supply infrastructure has been reported across the Municipalities of San Pablo, Los Andes, Santa Cruz, Túquerres.

National authorities have delivered relief supplies including 500 emergency kits and 1,500 blankets and mattresses to affected families.

Since 1 January, the rainfall season in Colombia has caused at least 27 fatalities, while 39 people have been injured, as reported by UNGRD.