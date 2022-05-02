Colombia - Floods and landslides (UNGRD, Dagran Antioquia, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 May 2022)

On 29 April, heavy rainfall caused landslides and floods in north Colombia, specifically in Norte de Santander and Antioquia Departments, resulting in human impact.

Media report a landslide event in Sardinata Municipality (Norte de Santander), which caused three fatalities. Another person died, one was injured, and 480 families were affected after flooding occurred in Tarazá Municipality (Antioquia), as confirmed by national authorities in Antioquia.

According to the Colombian National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), between 16 March (the beginning of the new rainy season) and 29 April, at least 41 people have died, 46 others sustained injuries, and nine persons are missing across Colombia. In addition, 25,900 individuals have been affected, 4,970 homes and 30 educational institutions destroyed or damaged.