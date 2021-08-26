Colombia
Colombia - Floods and landslides (PAHO, Government of Cundinamarca, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2021)
- Floods and landslides caused by heavy rain have been affecting Cundinamarca Department (central Colombia), resulting in damage.
- The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reports that on 20 August, up to 1,137 people were affected by flood, landslide, and river overflow events, which occurred across 18 Municipalities in Cundinamarca. About 268 houses, 71 road sections and seven bridges sustained damages.
- Cundinamarca Department was already impacted by floods on 18 August, which affected at least 176 people and displaced 64 others, as reported by the Government of Cundinamarca.
- Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are forecast over Cundinamarca.