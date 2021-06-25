Colombia
Colombia - Floods and landslides (IDEAM, WHO PAHO, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 June 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting central Colombia (in particular Antioquia and Tolima Departments) over the past few days, causing a number of severe weather-related incidents, floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 25 June, one person missing, seven injured people, 19 evacuated families and nearly 150 affected people across Antioquia Department (in particular in Medellín and San Antonio de Prado) due to floods and severe weather-related incidents. In addition, 35 affected people and 13 damaged houses were reported in Villahermosa (Tolima Department) due to a landslide.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of Colombia, with locally very heavy rain over northern Departments.