Colombia - Floods and landslides (IDEAM, UNGRD, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 November 2022)

Recent heavy rainfall has caused floods and landslides across several Departments of Colombia, resulting in casualties, as reported by National Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).

In Huila Department (southern Colombia), a landslide in Aipe Municipality left one person missing, while other landslides in Saladoblanco and Santa Maria affected 20 families and damaged roads. Floods in Cesar Department (northern Colombia) caused one fatality and three injured people. In Antioquia Department (north-west Colombia), landslides and river overflow in Caceres Municipality resulted in one fatality and 675 affected people. The overflow of Jurado River in EL Bagre Municipality affected 2,500 people and caused damage to 800 houses.

Floods and flash floods in Valle del Cauca Department (south-western Colombia) affected 4,500 families in Buenaventura Municipality, while 150 families have been displaced in Jamundi Municipality, due to the overflow of Cauca River. In Dagua Municipality, floods affected 34 families, destroyed 14 houses, and damaged a section of a national highway.