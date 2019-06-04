04 Jun 2019

Colombia - Floods and landslides (IDEAM, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Jun 2019 View Original

Heavy rain hit several parts of the country over the last few days, causing floods and triggering landslides. The most affected departments are Antioquia and Cordoba. According to media reports as of 4 June at 8.00 UTC, 33,500 people have been affected by floods in the municipalities of Caucasia and Copacabana (Antioquia Department) and 1,400 families in nine municipalities of Cordoba Department. In addition, a number of landslides damaged several roads, in particular the Medellín-Bogotá highway. According to IDEAM, several rivers (Rìo Caquetá, Rìo Nemal, Rìo Cauca, Rìo Saija and Rìo Timbiqu) are under red alert for flood risk. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over western, northern and eastern Departments of the country.

