Colombia
Colombia - Floods and landslides (IDEAM, NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 April 2020)
- Since 24-25 April, heavy rain has been affecting west Colombia (particularly the Cauca and the Antioquia Departments), triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 29 April, at least 3 fatalities, one injured people, and a number of damaged houses in Argelia Town (south Cauca Department) due to a landslide. In addition, media report 140 evacuated families, several damaged houses, and 3 damaged bridges across the Antioquia Department.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, yet more severe over west areas (particularly over the Pacific coastal area) and central-north Departments.