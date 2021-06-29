Colombia
Colombia - Floods and landslides (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting Antioquia Department (northwestern Colombia) over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, at least three people have died, one person is missing, two people have been injured and some families evacuated in Bello Town (central Antioquia Department).
- On 29-30 June moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of the country. The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM) has issued several warnings for landslides across most parts of the country, including Antioquia Department.