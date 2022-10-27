Colombia - Floods and landslides (IDEAM, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 October 2022)

Since 22 October, heavy rainfall has been affecting parts of Colombia, causing floods and landslides and resulting in casualties.

In Bolivar Department (northern Colombia), one person died, and seven others went missing due to floods that occurred in Montecristo Municipality, while 800 people were affected, and 200 houses were damaged by flooding in San Juan Municipality. In north-west Cesar Department (northern Colombia), one person died and more than 4,500 families have been affected in Bosconia Municipality.

A landslide occurred on 25 October in Bello Municipality (Antioquia Department, central-northern Colombia) killing one person, while a number of families have been preventively evacuated. Additional damage due to floods and river overflow has been reported across the Departments of Norte de Santander, Nariño, and Cauca.