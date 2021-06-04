Colombia
Colombia - Floods and landslides (IDEAM, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting the Antioquia Department (central-northern Colombia) over the past few days, triggering landslides and causing floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 4 June, five fatalities, of which two in San Luis, one in El Retiro and one in San Francisco Municipalities due to floods, as well as one in Campamento Municipality due to a landslide. In addition, one house was severely damaged in Cocorná Municipality due to another landslide. Moreover, floods resulted in 60 evacuated families, 150 affected people and 218 damaged houses across Cisneros, Santo Domingo and Liborina Municipalities. Furthermore, damage to roads and bridges has left communities isolated throughout the Antioquia Department.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, including the Antioquia Department. Locally very heavy rain is also forecast over central Colombia.