Colombia
Colombia - Floods and landslides (Floodlist, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 October 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting Antioquia, Meta and Putumayo Departments (northern, central and southern Colombia, respectively) since 26 October, triggering landslides and causing floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 29 October, two people missing, more than 130 damaged houses (of which two destroyed), two destroyed bridges, and a total of over 600 affected people across the Antioquia Department. In addition, media also report ten evacuated people in Grenada Town (Meta Department) and around 250 affected people across the Putumayo Department.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, including the already affected Departments.