Colombia - Floods and landslides (Floodlist, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 May 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting central-northern Colombia (in particular the Antioquia Department, including the Medellín City area, and the Santander Department) since 2 May, triggering landslides, causing rivers overflow and floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 13 May, one fatality and one injured person in Piedecuesta Municipality (Santander Department) due to a landslide that occurred on 12 May. In addition, media report 5,100 affected people, 1,000 damaged and some destroyed houses across the Apartadó Municipality (Antioquia Department), due to floods and the overflow of the Apartadó River. Media also report 50 affected people and two damaged houses in Itagüí Town (just south of Medellín City) due to a landslide.