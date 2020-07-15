Colombia
Colombia - Floods and landslides (DisasterCharter, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 15 July 2020)
Widespread floods and landslides caused by heavy rain have been affecting most of Colombia since the beginning of July, resulting in fatalities and damage.
According to media, 11 people died and 3 others were injured. Approximately 5,643 families across 19 Departments have been affected. Floods and landslides have damaged many houses and roads.
On 15 July, the International Charter Space and Major Disasters was activated for the Colombia floods (ID: 761).
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, with locally very heavy rain over northern and western Departments. The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environment Studies (IDEAM) has issued several red alerts for landslides over central and western Departments.