Colombia - Floods and landslide (CDGRD Tolima, Meteo Colombia, Alertas Colombia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 June 2021)

Recent heavy rain has caused floods and a landslide in Tolima Department (central-western Colombia), which have resulted in casualties.

According to the latest report by the Tolima Department of Environment and Risk Management (CDGRD), one person died and approximately 250 people have been affected by floods that occurred in Guamo Municipality. A landslide event was reported in San Luis Municipality, damaging the road network.

Landslide alerts have been issued for Municipalities in north and central Tolima. On 9-10 June, more heavy rain is forecast over the whole Colombia, with locally very heavy rain over central Departments, including Tolima.