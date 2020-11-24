Colombia - Flooding and landslides (Dagran Antioquia, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 November 2020)

Several landslides and floodings have been reported across Antioquia Department (north-western Colombia), leading to at least 17 fatalities and 12 injured people, as reported by authorities of Antioquia.

On 23 November, a landslide occurred in Puerto Valdivia Locality (Valdivia Municipality), killing at least 7 people and injuring 12 individuals, as well as damaging properties and infrastructure. Search and rescue operations are continuing.