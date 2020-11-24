Colombia
Colombia - Flooding and landslides (Dagran Antioquia, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 November 2020)
Several landslides and floodings have been reported across Antioquia Department (north-western Colombia), leading to at least 17 fatalities and 12 injured people, as reported by authorities of Antioquia.
On 23 November, a landslide occurred in Puerto Valdivia Locality (Valdivia Municipality), killing at least 7 people and injuring 12 individuals, as well as damaging properties and infrastructure. Search and rescue operations are continuing.
The Colombian Meteorological Institute (IDEAM) has issued orange alerts for landslides over most of the central-western areas of Colombia and on 24-25 November, rainfall is forecast over most of Colombia, including Valdivia.