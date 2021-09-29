Colombia
Colombia - Flood (UNGRD, PAHO, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2021)
- Flooding caused by the overflow of the Combeima river has been recorded in Ibagué City (central Tolima Departement, central Colombia) since 22 September, resulted in damage.
- According to Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), up to 2,000 people have been affected across 13 neighbourhoods of Ibagué. At least 40 houses were destroyed and 180 others sustained damages, along with three aqueduct networks, three sewer systems and six bridges.
- Local authorities and humanitarian partners are assisting the affected communities with food and relief items.
- Orange alerts for landslide risk have been issued for the northern Tolima Department. On 29-30 September, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over Ibagué City.