Colombia - Flash floods (IDEAM, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 April 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting northern and southern Colombia (in particular Bolivar and Putamayo Departments, respectively) since 11 April, causing rivers overflow (particularly the Alférez River) and triggering flash floods that have resulted in severe damage.
- Media report, as of 16 April, around 12,000 severely affected families and 900 damaged houses across El Carmen de Bolivar Municipality (Bolivar Department, northern Colombia). Estimates suggest that around 70% of the Municipality was flooded. Local authorities have declared a state of disaster, and national and local agencies have started to deliver relief items to affected families.
- Furthermore, more than 500 affected people and over 150 damaged houses were reported in Valle Del Guamuez, Santiago and Orito Municipalities (Putumayo Department, southern Colombia).
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, with locally very heavy rain over the Putamayo Department and central Colombia.