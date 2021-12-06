Colombia
Colombia - Flash floods (Floodlist, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 December 2021)
Heavy rain has been affecting north-western Colombia (in particular the Antioquia Department) since early December, causing flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
Media report one injured person in El Santuario Municipality (approximately 35 km east of Medellín City) as well as around 300 affected people, four destroyed and 70 damaged houses across the Medellín City area.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, including over parts of Antioquia Department.