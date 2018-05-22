Colombia - Flash Floods and Dam Failure (DG ECHO, EC-JRC, UNGRD, IDEAM, Colombian Red Cross Society, IFRC, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 May 2018)

EUCPM activation

Heavy rain over the last weeks has affected several areas of the country, including the area of Ituano (department of Antioquia), causing landslides and increasing the water level of several rivers. The Ituango Dam (Antioquia Department) which is fed by Cauca River is currently at high risk of failure.

On 17 May, the Minister of Environment of Colombia requested technical assistance to UN Environment. On 18 May, the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) activated the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) following a request for assistance from UN Environment/OCHA Joint Unit. On the same day, the ERCC requested the support of JRC in order to provide the deployed team of experts with the analysis of the technical aspects of the potential dam break scenarios.

On 21 May two experts nominated from France have been deployed via the UCPM to join the UN Environment/OCHA Joint Unit for a two-week assessment mission.

According to media reports, as of 22 May, national authorities have implemented a state of maximum alert at locations downstream with over 120 000 people possibly affected and pre-emptive evacuations ongoing. As of the same date, over 8 000 people were evacuated between the municipalities of Taraza, Caceres, and Caucasia.

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and thunderstorms could still locally affect the are of Ituango. As of 22 May at 7.30 UTC, a number of Red Alerts for landslides and flash floods have been issued by the Colombian Meteorological authorities for the Antioquia department, including the areas already affected.