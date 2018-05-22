22 May 2018

Colombia - Flash Floods and Dam Failure (DG ECHO, EC-JRC, UNGRD, IDEAM, Colombian Red Cross Society, IFRC, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 May 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original

EUCPM activation

Heavy rain over the last weeks has affected several areas of the country, including the area of Ituano (department of Antioquia), causing landslides and increasing the water level of several rivers. The Ituango Dam (Antioquia Department) which is fed by Cauca River is currently at high risk of failure.
On 17 May, the Minister of Environment of Colombia requested technical assistance to UN Environment. On 18 May, the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) activated the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) following a request for assistance from UN Environment/OCHA Joint Unit. On the same day, the ERCC requested the support of JRC in order to provide the deployed team of experts with the analysis of the technical aspects of the potential dam break scenarios.
On 21 May two experts nominated from France have been deployed via the UCPM to join the UN Environment/OCHA Joint Unit for a two-week assessment mission.
According to media reports, as of 22 May, national authorities have implemented a state of maximum alert at locations downstream with over 120 000 people possibly affected and pre-emptive evacuations ongoing. As of the same date, over 8 000 people were evacuated between the municipalities of Taraza, Caceres, and Caucasia.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and thunderstorms could still locally affect the are of Ituango. As of 22 May at 7.30 UTC, a number of Red Alerts for landslides and flash floods have been issued by the Colombian Meteorological authorities for the Antioquia department, including the areas already affected.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.