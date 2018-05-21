21 May 2018

Colombia - Flash Flood (DG ECHO, UNGRD, Colombia RC, IFRC, Local Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 May 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 May 2018 View Original
  • The Ituango Dam is a dam currently under construction on the Cauca River in the Antioquia Department of Colombia. In recent weeks heavy rains increased water level in Cauca River which feeds the Ituango Dam.
  • Due to an obstruction to the river’s flow by a landslide, water overflowed through ducts at the upper part of the building areas, currently there is no control of the water.
  • The authorities assume that there is a risk of breach or failure and have implemented a state of maximum alert at locations downstream with over 120 000 people possibly affected and pre-emptive evacuations ongoing.
  • On 18 May, the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) was activated following a request for assistance from UN Environment/OCHA Joint Unit. The request is for senior experts in (hydro) geology and dam integrity.
  • On 21 May two experts nominated from France will deploy via the UCPM to join the UN Environment/OCHA Joint Unit for a two week assessment mission.

